Starting small for successful digitalization
Industrial companies should start small when digitalizing their operations. Upon taking a “small step” onto the surface of the moon in 1969, Neil Armstrong uttered what would become one of history’s most famous phrases. It’s easy to dismiss taking small steps as a lack of real progress — but starting small can often lead to those “giant leaps” later in time. The same is true for manufacturers and their digital transformation. Here, Johan Jonzon, Co-Founder and CMO of edge analytics platform for industrial IoT, Crosser, explains why making incremental change is the key to long-term digital success.iotbusinessnews.com
Comments / 0