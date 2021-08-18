Starting small for successful digitalization

Since the onset of the pandemic, technology and digital innovation has enabled us to maintain a semblance of business and life-as-usual. Technology has underpinned the continuity of economic and social activity during the crisis, and this digital enablement is here to stay even as countries begin to emerge out of the pandemic. However, the current reliance on technology has raised the stakes around digital readiness and exacerbating the digital divide for those without the skills, access, or infrastructure to fully realize the benefits of technological transformation.