Roger Federer admitted he might not be able to return to professional tennis after announcing a third surgery on his ailing right knee. In an Instagram message to fans, Federer said doctors recommended he undergo surgery for his mid- to long-term health. Federer said the procedure would keep him “out of the game for many months.” He further added that he was undergoing the surgery to give himself a chance to play again, but admitted there was no guarantee he would be able to do that.