Evacuations lifted, firefighters get boost from half inch of rain on Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah
CASPER, Wyo. — Evacuations due to the Parleys Canyon Fire in Summit County, Utah were lifted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The fire that was discovered on Saturday, August 14 forced thousands of homes to be evacuated. However, firefighting efforts have reaped the benefits of recent weather with half an inch of rain falling on the fire overnight Tuesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.oilcity.news
Comments / 0