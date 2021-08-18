Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Interoperable Growth of Data Fabric and IoT

By IoT.Business.News
iotbusinessnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is written by Mouli Srivasan, an IoT and Big Data expert. Data is growing by every second and in total compliance to the big data’s 3V rule – volume, velocity, and value that the world has been witnessing in the past decade. Today, with various methods of data storage like private, public, hybrid and on-premise storage methods, collecting and storing data is no longer a challenging task. But with such massive amounts of data to handle, the ability of enterprises to harness, analyze, and take quick business decisions has become increasingly complex. To bridge this gap between the big data expertise to bigger data readiness, data fabrics are a clear winner.

iotbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Synchronization#Data Storage#Data Processing#Data Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Technologykyn24.com

IoT In Healthcare Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2022

Globally, the healthcare industry is at transition stage, where the rising competition level, changing business models, customer demands, increasing health concerns, and government rules & regulations have led the players to move towards the adoption of advanced technology in their business. On the other side, the consumers are also looking for easy & quality services, and flexible access to their health information anywhere and anytime.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

The Role Of IoT and Big Data In Payroll Process For Businesses

“Hey, Siri! How many steps did I walk today?” “Hello, your average step count for the day is 20,000”. Internet of things, popularly termed IoT, has become such an integral part of our lives these days. People and machines these days are secretly linked to one another. We have gotten used to counting on it so much; we never fail to use it at least once every day. Statistics state that 127 devices get connected to the internet every second. Let’s take smartwatch bands, for instance. While some wear it only to look cool, these watches are specially curated to meet health-conscious people’s needs. They allow us to track our blood pressure, heart rate, daily step count, and calorie count. No matter how much they curse the internet, the idea of living without it has become nearly impossible in this tech-savvy world.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Data Logger Market Growth Analysis In Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "data logger market segmented by Type (Stand-alone systems and Automated systems/modules), Market Landscape (Pressure, Power, Temperature, Humidity, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the data logger market size is expected to reach a value of USD 937.19 million during 2021-2025?
Softwarecisco.com

Implementing Cisco NX-OS Switches and Fabrics in the Data Center (DCNX) v1.0

The Implementing Cisco NX-OS Switches and Fabrics in the Data Center (DCNX) v1.0 course gives you a detailed understanding of the Cisco® Nexus switch platform and teaches you how to install, configure, and manage Cisco Nexus® switch platforms in a scalable, highly available environment. Through a combination of instructor videos...
SoftwareEETimes.com

Silicon Vendors Target Network Interoperability

A new chip industry group insists network interoperability is all in the precise timing. The Avnu Alliance, the chip industry consortium promoting network interoperability, is launching a working group consisting of silicon and IP vendors promoting time-sensitive networking (TSN). The effort reflects the shift from legacy to deterministic networking driven by connected devices ranging from automotive to industrial applications.
Marketsbiospace.com

IoT Medical Devices Market growth is driven by a requirement for cost-containment healthcare treatment | TMR Research Study

The increasing investments to implement digital technologies in the medical industry, the evolution of connected care, and the growing adoption of wearable devices are boosting growth in the IoT medical devices market. Technological advancement and the rising geriatric population also influence positively in industry growth. The internet of things (IoT) is a network of physical devices that enable data exchange through connectivity. In the healthcare industry, IoT is prominently used for data collection, research analysis, and monitoring of electronic health records. Further, IoT in the medical sector is used to improve the health outcome of patients and reduces the burden of health practitioners. All these factors boost in the IoT medical devices market.
ComputersHealthcare IT News

HIMSS21 tech news: cloud, analytics and interoperability developments

As a result of the global pandemic, healthcare provider organizations have expanded their telehealth offerings. Many organizations increasingly have been opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. VMware announced at HIMSS21 that GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware...
Computersitprotoday.com

Data Fabric Architecture: Advantages and Disadvantages

Digital transformation is not just a matter of digitizing workflows and processes. It’s also a matter of retrofitting legacy and proprietary systems, along with other siloed sources of data, to participate in an ecosystem of connected systems, applications and services. It is, in essence, a problem of facilitating data exchange among all the resources that undergird a business’s essential workflows and processes.
MarketsDice Insights

Cloud Data Growth Will Affect Jobs in 2021 and Beyond

Avoiding the cloud is becoming impossible for technologists. From casual smartphone meme-seekers to Fortune 500 companies, billions of people engage with cloud-hosted data daily—which means technologists’ jobs will inevitably touch the cloud, as well. Personal photos, business documents—even low-code services crafted by non-engineers at businesses everywhere—all live in the cloud.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

The ' Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Healthcare Interoperability Solutions derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Economyaithority.com

Fintech Insights: IBM & ING Building Better Data Fabric for Financial Services

From data lakes and warehouses to on-prem servers, accessing data has never been more complicated. A financial services organization or any fintech company could benefit from data fabric. it could be the answer to complex challenges related to Big Data management and governance. IBM believes the answer lies in data...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IoT in Energy and Gas Management Market Global on Key Trends, Business Opportunities, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook to 2031

InsightSLICE research on "IoT in Energy and Gas Management Market By Network Technologies, Services and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. This report gives...
Softwarearxiv.org

Federated Learning with Correlated Data: Taming the Tail for Age-Optimal Industrial IoT

While information delivery in industrial Internet of things demands reliability and latency guarantees, the freshness of the controller's available information, measured by the age of information (AoI), is paramount for high-performing industrial automation. The problem in this work is cast as a sensor's transmit power minimization subject to the peak-AoI requirement and a probabilistic constraint on queuing latency. We further characterize the tail behavior of the latency by a generalized Pareto distribution (GPD) for solving the power allocation problem through Lyapunov optimization. As each sensor utilizes its own data to locally train the GPD model, we incorporate federated learning and propose a local-model selection approach which accounts for correlation among the sensor's training data. Numerical results show the tradeoff between the transmit power, peak AoI, and delay's tail distribution. Furthermore, we verify the superiority of the proposed correlation-aware approach for selecting the local models in federated learning over an existing baseline.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Fujitsu and NEC begin O-RAN interoperability testing

Fujitsu and NEC have begun developing technologies for interoperability testing between 5G base station equipment conforming to O-RAN specifications at Fujitsu’s U.S. laboratories and NEC’s U.K. laboratories. This initiative will be implemented as part of the “Post 5G Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project” under the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development...
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

IQnexus and Semtech Enhance Building Automation With New Indoor Air & Environment Quality Sensors

Sensors integrated with LoRa® devices benefit building owners by monitoring air quality in real time. Semtech Corporation announced its collaboration with IQnexus, provider of Internet of Things (IoT) end to end solutions and integration into building automation, for its Indoor Air (IAQ) & Environment Quality (IEQ) sensors integrated with Semtech’s LoRa® devices that run via the LoRaWAN® standard for building automation systems.
Softwareaithority.com

IBM Unveils On-Chip Accelerated Artificial Intelligence Processor

New chip design unlocks the ability to leverage deep learning inferencing on high-value transactions, designed to greatly improve the ability to intercept fraud, among other use cases. At the annual Hot Chips conference, IBM unveiled details of the upcoming new IBM Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning inference to...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

IBM Telum Processor improves the ability to intercept fraud in real-time

At the annual Hot Chips conference, IBM unveiled details of the upcoming new IBM Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning inference to enterprise workloads to help address fraud in real-time. Telum is IBM’s first processor that contains on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Learn how to become data-driven

Explore a case study that shows how IBM Cloud Pak for Data with IBM Watson Machine Learning Accelerator helps the client toward the goal of being a data-driven organization. Learn how they leveraged an integrated data and AI platform to enable multiple business units, democratizing data science in the process. Now they are able to manage and analyze departmental and high-capacity (billions of rows) data with a single platform.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Distribution Agreement With BitTitan In APAC

BitTitan’s MigrationWiz delivers a profitable new service opportunity for APAC Channel via Tech Data’s Cloud Marketplace. Tech Data announced an agreement with cloud deployment and management provider BitTitan to expand its distribution rights in the APAC region. This new agreement will provide resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) access to BitTitan’s automated solution for cloud migration via the Tech Data Cloud Marketplace in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy