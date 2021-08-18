The Interoperable Growth of Data Fabric and IoT
This article is written by Mouli Srivasan, an IoT and Big Data expert. Data is growing by every second and in total compliance to the big data’s 3V rule – volume, velocity, and value that the world has been witnessing in the past decade. Today, with various methods of data storage like private, public, hybrid and on-premise storage methods, collecting and storing data is no longer a challenging task. But with such massive amounts of data to handle, the ability of enterprises to harness, analyze, and take quick business decisions has become increasingly complex. To bridge this gap between the big data expertise to bigger data readiness, data fabrics are a clear winner.iotbusinessnews.com
