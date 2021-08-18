Cancel
NFL

Tua Not Concerned With Lack Of Reps To Parker and Fuller

By Brendan Tobin
790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket
 5 days ago

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons had the first of two joint practices before their preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami remained without two of their frontline wide receivers, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V.

790 The Ticket

790 The Ticket

Miami, FL
All sports news from Miami, including the Heats, Dolphins, Marlins and more

