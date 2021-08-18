6 takeaways from Eagles vs. Patriots practices

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.” High praise. He and Hurts will make for some very entertaining watches. Of course, the evaluation of the quarterback will continue. I wouldn’t anticipate any proclamations just yet. Philly’s aggressive general manager Howie Roseman is always up for a blockbuster should there be a trade to be made for a proven young starter — which seems a stretch at this point. But Hurts is displaying more than sufficient promise to indicate he can win games at this level, and is clearly their best option. [BLG Note: Allen had 105 targets for 71 recs, 1046 yards, and 8 TDs as a rookie when Sirianni was a Chargers offensive quality control coach.]