Halloween Horror Nights 30 Button and Magnet for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Revealed; Passholders Will Have Early Access to Tribute Store
Halloween Horror Nights 30 is lurking around the corner, and there’s plenty of treats on the way for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders. In the latest UOAP Passport, Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that Passholders are entitled to a complimentary Jack the Clown button (beginning September 1st) and Jack UOAP magnet (beginning September 9th). Passholders can obtain their goodies at the UOAP Lounge at Universal Studios Florida from 11 AM to 4 PM or at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure during operating hours.wdwnt.com
