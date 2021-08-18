Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Halloween Horror Nights 30 Button and Magnet for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Revealed; Passholders Will Have Early Access to Tribute Store

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween Horror Nights 30 is lurking around the corner, and there’s plenty of treats on the way for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders. In the latest UOAP Passport, Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that Passholders are entitled to a complimentary Jack the Clown button (beginning September 1st) and Jack UOAP magnet (beginning September 9th). Passholders can obtain their goodies at the UOAP Lounge at Universal Studios Florida from 11 AM to 4 PM or at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure during operating hours.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights#Early Access#Magnet#Universal Orlando Resort#Universal Studios Florida#Uoap#Universal Parks News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

At least 3 babies born during Afghanistan evacuation operations

At least three babies have been born during the evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, according to the command overseeing the U.S. military airlift out of Kabul. One such birth was previously reported aboard a U.S. evacuation flight from from Doha, Qatar, that landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy