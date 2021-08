Earlier this week University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced that the university would soon require employees to attest to the fact that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Further, the president promised that once the FDA approved any COVID vaccine (right now, all are authorized under an emergency use authorization or EUA), COVID vaccination would be added to the list of immunizations required for students. The president’s announcement noted that details on how these changes would be operationalized would be forthcoming.