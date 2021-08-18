Families trying to escape Kabul fearful of trying to get to airport

S ome of the families trying to escape Kabul are afraid to venture to the airport as the United States works to extricate them and the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan.

Ahmad Shah Mohibi's family is one of thousands stranded in Afghanistan. The family is safe at the moment, but that could change at any minute. The Taliban are reported to be going door to door in Kabul searching for those, like Mohibi's family, who assisted U.S. forces during its two decades of engagement in the country.

Mohibi, a 32-year-old who has U.S. citizenship, said his family members are growing more afraid every day as they hunker down inside their homes. He, like many others, has been desperately and thus far fruitlessly trying to find a way for them to escape. He told the Washington Examiner that his family sees Taliban militants patrolling the streets but that they are waiting until they are sure they have a way out before making the journey to the airport.

Diana, who spoke under a condition of anonymity, is close friends with an Afghan family fighting to flee the country. She said during a phone interview that the family came to the U.S. through the Special Immigrant Visas program in 2019 but was not allowed to bring the two older sons. They didn't meet the criteria of the program because they were older than 21. The family went back to visit the two brothers prior to the U.S. withdrawal, but now, the group is stuck in Kabul and trying to leave.

The family, including the two brothers, now has the proper documentation to be airlifted to the U.S., but it isn't able to get into the airport. Diana said that the family members tried on Tuesday to get inside the airport compound, where the U.S. Embassy staff is located, but it was too violent, and they had to turn back. They couldn't get through the gates even as they pleaded and said they had the proper documentation, Diana said.

"They tried again this morning. It was worse," she told the Washington Examiner . "There were gunshots up in the air. The 10-year-old got hit by shrapnel. The 14-year-old lost her shoe and got her ankle stepped on. The crowds were just pushing in. There were men with knives trying to steal cellphones."

The brothers once again decided that trying to get into the airport was too dangerous and turned back. One of the brothers told Diana that there was a 30% chance of their safety at the airport and a 70% chance of their safety if they were holed up at home.

In an apparent sign that the situation in Kabul is worsening, the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert on Wednesday telling the public to consider relocating from where they are sheltered to the airport. It also emphasized in bold capital letters that the "UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT."

Photos and videos from the airport showed a chaotic scene, and reports have surfaced that the Taliban have been firing weapons and setting up checkpoints in a bid to control the scores of Afghans trying to escape the country.

The fall of Kabul to Taliban forces came in just days, a far cry from the weeks or months U.S. intelligence reportedly predicted earlier this month. White flags of the Taliban now wave throughout the city, and militants patrol the streets as throngs of U.S. citizens and Afghans rush to Hamid Karzai International Airport to escape.

Mohibi, who is currently in the U.S., has assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan in the past and also worked as an adviser to the State Department and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. Some of his family members have also worked with the U.S. in various capacities, including his father, who was part of the Northern Alliance and helped battle the Taliban.

He said that the process of trying to relocate not only his family, but also the families of others, has been punctuated by confusion and a lack of communication.

Mohibi said he was not surprised when the Taliban took over or that deposed President Ashraf Ghani hurriedly fled the country as the militants advanced upon Kabul but said that he didn’t expect the situation to play out quite the way it did. Mohibi said that the U.S. failure to predict how quickly Kabul would succumb to the hands of the Taliban was “unbelievable.”

He said the plan to evacuate Americans and Afghans from the country has been heavily strained because the U.S. expected to have months to relocate the thousands leaving the country. Everything went so quickly that it snarled the process and sowed further chaos as throngs of people flocked to the airport begging to leave.

While the U.S. is working to airlift people from the country (up to 15,000 remain), it is attempting to evacuate Afghans through the Special Immigrant Visas program, which grants asylum to those who helped the U.S. government and could face retribution by the Taliban.

Mohibi said that while the program was intended to help not only the program's recipients but also their families to escape, many people don’t realize that the definition of “family” in the process only includes spouses and children and not, for example, the mother or sister of a translator despite their lives also being endangered because of the work of a relative.

Several lawmakers have set up phone lines and encouraged Americans stranded in Afghanistan and the families of those with loved ones in the country to contact them for assistance.

Mohibi said that he has reached about five lawmakers regarding his family’s situation and said that some of them are working to help but that “nothing promising” has come from the overtures. A lot of the staff working for the lawmakers don’t fully understand how to facilitate getting people out of the country, he said.

The “biggest help” U.S. lawmakers can give to Afghan families right now would be to broaden the scope of Afghan Special Immigrant Visas to include more family members as opposed to just a spouse and children, he said.

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told the Washington Examiner that the current chaos of Afghans trying to flee the country has been a result of “complete incompetence” going back 18 months. He pointed out that it was only last month when acting U.S. Ambassador Ross Wilson announced the resumption of visa interviews, which the embassy said it had limited because of COVID-19.

Those who had scholarships to American universities, for example, couldn’t leave in the months prior to Kabul’s collapse because they couldn’t get visa interviews. Similarly, Afghans who won the visa lottery and had permission to come to the U.S. couldn’t get their visas processed because the embassy wanted to limit face-to-face meetings.

Rubin contends that the embassy could have easily come up with a workaround, such as conducting Skype interviews, and hit at Wilson, who served in Afghanistan under President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, for “completely dropping the ball.”

“So then, when the crisis hit, we are so far behind that we have this human tragedy,” he said.

New York-based immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday that he is working with several clients and said that the situation as it stands now is "hopeless" and that he is having trouble advising his clients on how to move forward.

"The administration has acted with complete incompetence," Kolken said. "These were all foreseeable issues that could have been managed properly if they were given priority."

Rubin, who compared the Taliban to Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge, predicted that the U.S. will not be able to get all its Afghan allies out and said he thinks the failure will be a “permanent moral stain” on U.S. history.

He pointed out that after the fall of Saigon in Vietnam, refugees, known as “boat people,” were able to flee the country by way of the ocean. Rubin said the same situation is not afforded to the refugees in Afghanistan because it is landlocked, and the only feasible way to escape is through Kabul’s airport.

Meanwhile, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that he “wouldn’t comment on hypotheticals” when asked what the U.S. would do if all citizens and Afghan allies aren’t successfully evacuated from Afghanistan by the end of the month. He added that the U.S. is taking the situation “day by day.”

Mohibi, who also drew upon the fall of Saigon when discussing the withdrawal, said there should be some sort of commission, like the 911 Commission, to investigate intelligence failures and how the situation in Afghanistan went so wrong. He said he thinks the issues with the U.S. withdrawal won’t quickly resolve.

“I think it’s going to be a longer process — it’s not Saigon anymore,” Mohibi said. “I think Afghanistan is worse than any other evacuation ever.”

