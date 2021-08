The man, myth and legend Brady Collins rejoins the crew for another edition of the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brady discusses the close of fall camp at Camp Higher Ground as well as other storylines heading into the start of the season. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel then discuss some other main topics of the football team and a quick mention of the basketball team now that the squad is back on campus before diving into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.