Crypto Made the Agenda at Last Month’s Fed Meeting
“Some participants cited various potential risks to financial stability including the risks associated with expanded use of cryptocurrencies,” according to minutes of the July 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). This is the panel at the U.S. central bank that sets monetary policy, and the interest-rate decisions announced after its monthly meetings are the subject of much soothsaying and Kremlinology (in the figurative sense).www.coindesk.com
Comments / 0