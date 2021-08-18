Crypto Made the Agenda at Last Month’s Fed Meeting

It could just be that the U.S. is not the center of the crypto universe. This month, a highly controversial crypto tax provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through the Senate, despite ardent attempts to amend it. Crypto advocates claimed that the provision would make it impossible for miners, software developers and other crypto-related actors to comply with U.S. tax regulations, thus threatening to drive much of the industry overseas. This would seem to be a pretty bearish sign.