Adams County, OH

Health & Wellness Day with OSU Educational Kitchen postponed due to spike in COVID

Posted by 
People's Defender
People's Defender
 8 days ago
By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

The James’ Mobile Education Kitchen (MEK) has postponed their scheduled visit to Adams County due to an increase in COVID cases both locally and state-wide.

The Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition has likewise decided to postpone the Adams County Health & Wellness Day event planned for Aug. 21. Hopefully the event can be reshedulaed next spring and conducted in conjunction with the Adams County Farmer’s Market with both the MEK and inflatable colon display.

At this time, the Adams County Farmer’s Market continues to take place each Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. on the courthouse square and is scheduled to do so through the end of September

People's Defender

People's Defender

People's Defender

