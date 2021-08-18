Cancel
Fantasy Football: What to expect from Keenan Allen in 2021

By Brad Berreman
NFL Analysis Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has at least 97 catches in each of the last four seasons, with 100 or more grabs three times. If he had played all 16 games last year, he’d have had a fourth straight finish as a top-15 fantasy receiver in standard scoring. In full PPR, he was WR13 last year despite missing two games. Give him his per game average in those two missed games, and he’d have finished as WR6 in full PPR. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15 (24 snaps, one catch for 17 yards), so he really had 13 healthy games.

