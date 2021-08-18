Waukesha County Technical College to create new CNC training center with $500,000 grant

The Florence-Darlington Technical College Area Commission has selected Dr. Jermaine Ford to serve as the college’s fifth president. Ford will assume his new office on Oct. 4. The decision was made after a nationwide search to fill the position vacated by the Interim President Edward Bethea. “On behalf of our Area Commissioners, we are very excited to welcome Dr. Jermaine Ford as our next President,” said FDTC Area Commission chairman Paul Seward. “Dr Ford has worked his way up the ranks through extensive education and work experience to prepare himself for this next chapter in his life. He brings a unique skill set based on his 26 years of experience between the private sector and higher education. Dr Ford brings a high energy and collaborative leadership style that was on full display during the interview process. We look forward to supporting him as a board and moving forward with new strategic objectives that will allow FDTC to serve the Pee Dee Region. The commission would like to thank Mr. Ed Bethea for his service to FDTC during this period of transition.” “I am honored to serve as the next President for Florence-Darlington Technical College,” said Dr. Ford. “As a first-generation college student and advocate of underserved populations, this is a dream come true. I have dedicated my career to transforming lives and offering pathways to greatness through education. Florence-Darlington Technical College supports the economic and workforce development demands of the Pee Dee Region and the state of South Carolina. I would like to personally thank the Florence-Darlington County Commission for understanding my passion and drive for higher education. I look forward to working with the college’s faculty, staff, and students to bring growth, excellence, and innovation. I take great pride in our technical college mission, and I am inspired to lead the charge for student success. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and find it a blessing to serve. I look forward to our continued success.” Prior to accepting the president position at FDTC, Dr. Ford served as the vice president for workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, La. During his time at SLCC, Ford grew the enrollment by more than 250 percent, he created the college’s first Center for Professional Development for faculty and staff development, and he increased unrestricted revenue by more than $30 million. Ford graduated from Moraine Valley Community College, and after earning an associate degree, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at DePaul University, a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in organizational leadership with an emphasis in higher education from Grand Canyon University. He has been married for 22 years to Professor Khalilah Ford. They have two daughters, Kailynn and Kaci Ford.