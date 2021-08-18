Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waukesha County, WI

Waukesha County Technical College to create new CNC training center with $500,000 grant

By Lauren Anderson
Biz Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaukesha County Technical College plans to create a new CNC training center on its Pewaukee campus and fund scholarships with a recent $540,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation. The California-based foundation, which was established by the founder and chief executive officer of Haas Automation, Inc., awarded $500,000 to WCTC...

biztimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pewaukee, WI
Education
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Pewaukee, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnc#Scholarships#High Tech#The Gene Haas Foundation#Haas Automation Inc#Machine Tool Operation#Tool And Die#Cnc Setup#Wctc Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
CharitiesFlorida Weekly

FSW Foundation gets $500,000 grant for career, technical education program

The Florida SouthWestern State College Foundation was recently awarded a two-year, $500,000 grant from The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. The grant will support FSW’s Career and Technical Education Vision for Innovation Success and Access program. The CTE VISA program is a workforce development-focused initiative that concentrates on identifying and...
Collegescoladaily.com

Midlands Technical College unveils official mascot

Students and staff of Midlands Technical College may feel a little more spirited at the start of the fall semester, now that the school has an official mascot. Midlands Tech officials unveiled "Mav the Maverick" Monday afternoon, which was the winning selection after thousands of votes were cast by students, faculty, staff and friends of the college earlier this year.
Cook County, ILForest Park Review

Joseph Center gets $50,000 county grant for small biz

The Joseph Center, 7600 Roosevelt Rd., has received a $50,000 grant from Cook County to fund continued investments in local small businesses. Melissa Duff Brown, director of Joseph Center Business Development, said the grant will fund work that aligns with the center’s mission. “The Joseph Center’s primary goal,” she said, “is to facilitate financial empowerment and wealth creation in underserved communities through entrepreneurship, leadership development, vocational, and workforce development.”
Harrisburg, ILsic.edu

SIC White County Career and Technical Center is a Go!

The Southeastern Illinois College Board of Trustees met Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Rodney J. Brenner Board Room to discuss the coming White County Career and Technical Center and enrollment, among other topics. The board gave administration the go ahead to pursue the design and construction of...
Lincoln, ILWCIA

Lincoln Land Community College opens new nursing education center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The new nursing education center at Lincoln Land Community College is ready to welcome new students starting this fall. LLCC officials said the college and Memorial Health System partnered up to build this center in order to help address the regional nursing shortage. The new center will allow 90 additional students to enroll in the nursing program each year.
Florence, SCHartsville News Journal

Ford new Florence-Darlington Technical College president

The Florence-Darlington Technical College Area Commission has selected Dr. Jermaine Ford to serve as the college’s fifth president. Ford will assume his new office on Oct. 4. The decision was made after a nationwide search to fill the position vacated by the Interim President Edward Bethea. “On behalf of our Area Commissioners, we are very excited to welcome Dr. Jermaine Ford as our next President,” said FDTC Area Commission chairman Paul Seward. “Dr Ford has worked his way up the ranks through extensive education and work experience to prepare himself for this next chapter in his life. He brings a unique skill set based on his 26 years of experience between the private sector and higher education. Dr Ford brings a high energy and collaborative leadership style that was on full display during the interview process. We look forward to supporting him as a board and moving forward with new strategic objectives that will allow FDTC to serve the Pee Dee Region. The commission would like to thank Mr. Ed Bethea for his service to FDTC during this period of transition.” “I am honored to serve as the next President for Florence-Darlington Technical College,” said Dr. Ford. “As a first-generation college student and advocate of underserved populations, this is a dream come true. I have dedicated my career to transforming lives and offering pathways to greatness through education. Florence-Darlington Technical College supports the economic and workforce development demands of the Pee Dee Region and the state of South Carolina. I would like to personally thank the Florence-Darlington County Commission for understanding my passion and drive for higher education. I look forward to working with the college’s faculty, staff, and students to bring growth, excellence, and innovation. I take great pride in our technical college mission, and I am inspired to lead the charge for student success. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and find it a blessing to serve. I look forward to our continued success.” Prior to accepting the president position at FDTC, Dr. Ford served as the vice president for workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, La. During his time at SLCC, Ford grew the enrollment by more than 250 percent, he created the college’s first Center for Professional Development for faculty and staff development, and he increased unrestricted revenue by more than $30 million. Ford graduated from Moraine Valley Community College, and after earning an associate degree, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at DePaul University, a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in organizational leadership with an emphasis in higher education from Grand Canyon University. He has been married for 22 years to Professor Khalilah Ford. They have two daughters, Kailynn and Kaci Ford.
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

WEDC issuing grants to Waukesha businesses moving into vacant spaces

WAUKESHA — The city is reminding new businesses and those interested in opening a new business in downtown Waukesha of the new Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant program. If awarded, the program gives $10,000 to a new or existing business or nonprofit that move into vacant properties downtown. According to...
Americus, GAwrbl.com

South Georgia Technical College to offer free courses

AMERICUS Ga. (WRBL) – South Georgia Technical College will be offering 10 free basic skills courses. The following courses are offered for free: Ten Soft Skills You Need, Attention Management, Business Etiquette, Customer Service, Emotional Intelligence, Goal Setting and Getting Things Done, Job Search Skills, Telework and Telecommuting, Time Management, and Workplace Diversity.
Ashland County, OHashlandsource.com

Ashland County Community Foundation to create new childcare center

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Community Foundation Women's Fund is in the planning stage of creating a new childcare option for the county. ACCF has several possible locations in and near Industrial Park it's considering for the site of the facility. However, a specific location has not yet been decided, said ACCF chief program officer Kristin Aspin.
Durham County, NCncbiotech.org

$300K Grant Opens New Durham Tech Biotech Aseptic Training Program

Federal and local grants totaling $300,000 are enabling a new pharmaceutical manufacturing workforce training program at Durham Technical Community College. Elected representatives, business and industry leaders, and workforce developers joined U.S. Rep. David Price at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center for the announcement this morning. Price, Chair of the Durham...
Marshall County, KYMarshall County Daily

Marshall County Exceptional Center receives $25,000 grant

I am honored and pleased to announce that the Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust awarded the Marshall County Exceptional Center $25,000 in a grant award. The funds provided will allow MCEC to upgrade their current phone system and also replace building gutters. The Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust exceeded the initial grant request to allow MCEC the funds necessary to complete both projects. The Exceptional Center Board of Directors, Participants, and Staff cannot express our gratitude, as these funds come at a time when we are in dire need of good news. With COVID-19 ramping up, funding shortages, and our aging facility, the news of the grant came at a perfect time. We once again thank the Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust and its Trustees for their consideration and kindness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy