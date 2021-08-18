Support Within the Ziggi's Coffee Franchise - A Higher Level of 'Having Your Back'

It is difficult to plan for the future in the unknown of a post-pandemic world. What’s worse, it looks as if we are now in a ‘here we Covid again’ kind of scenario. But reflecting on where we’ve been and looking forward, one thing is clear. Multi-unit franchise owners have gained a ton of insight and knowledge. Whether it’s been gleaned from the pandemic, the new presidential and political environment, or the social unrest, we’ve experienced history-making events and changes that have forced change in the way we do business. And we will continue to face changes and need to seek ways we can protect ourselves.