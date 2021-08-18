Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

A winning couple with Athens ties team up for new movie filmed locally

Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovies have provided entertainment for us, dating back to the prime years of Thomas Edison’s inventive mind. Since Americans began putting “another nickel in the nickelodeon” in the early 1900s, we can’t get enough of moving images across silver screens. One of the greatest perks of my life came about...

www.onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Richard Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Movies#Americans#The Georgia Theatre#Battle Of Leyte Gulf#Allies#The Red And Black#Uga#Darlington Prep#American Airlines#The Lewis Derose#Bone#The Blue Ridge Grill#Liberty House#Southern#The Halls Of Congress#Athenian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Tom Hanks, Kim Kardashian feature in week’s roster of new films

FAIRFIELD — The summer box office doesn’t appear to be winding down anytime soon. Several new movies are ready for their big-screen debuts. “Annette” is the story of a stand-up comedian who falls in love with a world-renowned opera singer. The birth of their first child, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. It’s rated R.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Local Actor Stars in New Movie, CODA

DULUTH, Minn.– Daniel Durant, a native Duluthian, paid a visit to the West Theater in Duluth with his family and friends this past Thursday for a private screening of his newest movie, CODA. This film is of a girl named Ruby who is the only hearing member in her deaf...
Moviestxktoday.com

Exciting New Film Casting Locals

An upcoming feature film, Untitled Caddo Lake Film, is looking to cast locals from East Texas, Shreveport, and other areas surrounding Caddo Lake. The film is produced by Academy Award winning director, M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs, Old, etc.) Untitled Caddo Lake Film will be the second feature...
Books & LiteratureAthens Banner-Herald

Looking forward to telling funny stories again, so please come listen

I used to talk a lot. I mean in public. With people listening. Believe it or not, I got paid. I talked about a lot of stuff. Growing up in Porterdale was one of the go-to topics. I was raised in a four-room, mill-village house. We didn’t have a bathroom in our house until I was in the fifth grade. I got five now. Six counting the back porch.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Kelleigh Michanichou

Famous movies filmed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - We know Nashville is not a movie hub like Los Angeles or New York. But that does not mean good movies never use Music City as their backdrop. Nashville serves as the setting for many well-known films that are sure to please Nashvillians. Take a look at some of the well-known movies shot in Nashville.
Natchez, MSWJTV.com

Casting underway for new Hallmark movie being filmed in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Casting is underway for the upcoming Hallmark movie that’s being filmed in the City of Natchez. According to the Natchez Democrat, the filmmakers with Evergreen Film Productions are looking to recruit local cast members and businesses to be featured on screen. The film “The Search for...
Moviesstyleweekly.com

Best Local Movie Theater

The Byrd Theatre (Hall of Fame Winner) Anyone who walks into it for the first time usually has a jaw-dropping moment. Having opened on Dec. 24, 1928, with the film “Waterfront,” the Byrd Theatre is one of the most gorgeous historic movie palaces in the United States, or the world for that matter. A Virginia historic landmark, it was built in the lavish French Empire style with an interior of imported Italian and Turkish marble, hand-sewn velvet drapes and a massive Czechoslovakian chandelier with over 5,000 crystals suspended above the audience. As any Richmonder knows, it’s sort of a local rite of passage to hear the mighty Wurlitzer organ played before a Saturday night screening.
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...
Georgia StateAthens Banner-Herald

Mayors of Georgia cities — including Athens — pen open letter about Kemp, mask-wearing

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Augusta-Richmond County mayor Hardie Davis, Athens-Clarke County mayor Kelly Girtz, Savannah mayor Van Johnson. Amidst all the intense challenges converging at this critical moment in time — the need for housing, employment, education, healthcare and economic opportunity, all while the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus brings a new flood of patients to hospitals’ emergency rooms and intensive care beds — Governor Brian Kemp declared this week that Georgia’s local governments cannot set mask mandates in their jurisdictions.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Music Video: DC – Paro(noia)

With the amount of music that is released each and every week, it is nearly impossible to narrow down one listener’s favorite projects of the year into a top five or top 10 list. Jennifer Hudson dropped Heaux Tales, Isaiah Rashad delivered The House Is Burning and Dave dropped We’re All Alone In This Together. Not to mention, Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar will all drop new music this year. What I can say without wavering is that when I think back at the chaotic year of 2021, I will think of DC’s In The Loop. The 10-track project is one of the warmest and honest releases in recent memory. On tracks like “Neighbourhood,” the London native lets us into the moment that he was tapped. On other tracks like “Bobby & Rowdy,” he dives into the discussion about brotherhood. While every track on the project has replay value, one of the tracks that seems to stand out above the others is “Paro(noia).”
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy