Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan doesn't open up about his personal life very often, so when he does, you know it's important. The singer has had a hard year — his bands were all sidelined from the road amid the pandemic, and he contracted COVID twice — but that was only the tip of the iceberg, it turns out. As Keenan revealed in posts to social media today (August 12th) celebrating his wife Jen's birthday, she was diagnosed with cancer on Christmas eve.