Iron Studios continues to expand their impressive Star Wars statue series with another new addition to The Mandalorian. Coming out of the final episodes of the second season, the new Dark Trooper is ready to play with a brand new, highly detailed statue. Standing 9.4" tall, this hand-painted statue features the new combat droid with shining black armor. The Dark Trooper features swappable arms giving collectors a choice to switch between a blaster and grabbing design. Oddly enough, the Dark Trooper has not received a lot of collectibles since its debut so it is nice to see more collectibles capturing this badass character design. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Dark Trooper 1/10th Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $140. The bot is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.