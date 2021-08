We hear a lot about freedom and personal liberty today in regards to the pandemic. Many declare their right not to be vaccinated as an absolute right without limitations. They decry any governmental authority to protect public health and safety as government overreach and “tyranny,” as so described by our local CATs and RATs (Citizens/Republicans Against “Tyranny”). Yet, rights are limited when they disregard the rights of others or cause bodily harm and injury to others. Personal responsibilities are intrinsically linked to our personal rights, if not legally, then at least morally.