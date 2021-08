Lombard welcomed hundreds of cyclists for the recent Lombard Cycling Classic. The July 20 event included several races throughout the day. The course’s start/finish line was on St. Charles Road at Park Avenue. The above photos show Skylar Schneider raising her arms in victory as she crosses the finish line to win the 75-minute women’s professional race. Shortly after that race ended, children and adults had a chance to ride the course during the event’s kids and family community ride. Following that ride, about 100 cyclists competed in the event’s final race of the day—the 90-minute open/pro race.