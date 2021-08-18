No plans to resettle Afghans in ND

State officials say there are no current plans to bring any of the people fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan to North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Human Services says there is no resettlement plan and that the process is actually quite extensive. The state’s refugee coordinator says the people being transported to the U.S. are classified as Special Immigrant Visa Holders. Each person will be resettled in an area of the country that Afghans have already settled in. Officials say it takes eight different government agencies and six background checks for a person to gain clearance for the Refugee Resettlement Program in North Dakota.