Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

No plans to resettle Afghans in ND

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState officials say there are no current plans to bring any of the people fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan to North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Human Services says there is no resettlement plan and that the process is actually quite extensive. The state’s refugee coordinator says the people being transported to the U.S. are classified as Special Immigrant Visa Holders. Each person will be resettled in an area of the country that Afghans have already settled in. Officials say it takes eight different government agencies and six background checks for a person to gain clearance for the Refugee Resettlement Program in North Dakota.

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Refugee Resettlement#Background Checks#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy