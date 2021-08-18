Columbia Arts Academy owner surprised with $5,000 from Carolina Panthers, Lenovo
Columbia Arts Academy director and owner, Marty Fort, received quite a big surprise donation Wednesday morning, presented by one of his favorite athletes. The Carolina Panthers teamed up with Lenovo for the company's Empowering the Carolina's Program, where fans nominated their favorite small business for the chance to win a $100,000 advertising package with the Panthers during the NFL season. There were more than 300 nominations, and Columbia Arts Academy was the only business in the Midlands that was named a Top 10 finalist.www.coladaily.com
Comments / 0