Trailer for the Second Season of Amazon's MODERN LOVE Romantic Comedy Anthology Series

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has released a trailer for the second season of its original romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love. I actually enjoyed watching the first season of this series, and it looks like Season 2 will be just as good. The series features a whole new cast and new stories inspired by real-life events.

