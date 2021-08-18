Trailer for the Second Season of Amazon's MODERN LOVE Romantic Comedy Anthology Series

"I wouldn't trust someone who doesn't like pie." Catch this trailer for an indie comedy titled About Pie, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Joshua M. Lester - who stars in, produces, writes, and directs the film. A coming-of-age story about a young man's misadventures in modern romance, and his mantra that pie is the best and only first date. So it is about pie? "I do know pie, and pie is good. It's led me to meet a lot of interesting people, all sizes and flavors. It's taught me to be open minded. This film takes place in Los Angeles and follows a young man as he makes his way through the modern romantic landscape. The story is told through several chapters or anecdotes that revolve around a 'pie date.'" Well now I want some pie, too. About Pie stars Joshua M. Lester, with Skye LaFontaine, Greg Hirshland, Sam Anker, Amanda Westlake, Colette Freedman, and Julia Fae. This looks like amusing, tasty romantic fun - take a look.