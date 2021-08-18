Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Live in-person organ music returns to Merrill Auditorium

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0TvD_0bVVHyvn00

Music is returning to Merrill Auditorium this weekend, for the first live performance on the Kotzschmar Organ since December 2021.

Portland's Municipal Organist, James Kennerley, will be performing patriotic music in a concert called, "America, America!" on August 21st.

"I’d forgotten, and so many performing artists have just forgotten what it’s like to have a full house in the concert hall, so I’m really looking forward to it," Kennerley said, just days before the performance. "When you have an audience there you have the energy, you have people laughing or booing, hopefully more people laughing and clapping, and they really react to the music as it’s going on in real time. So I’m really looking forward to that coming back."

For those who still aren't comfortable with indoor concerts, access to the recorded concert will be On Demand from August 25-September 24 .

The patriotic concert will include marches by John Philip Sousa, a Suite by one of the first major African-American female composers, Florence Price, and a march by one of Portland's first Municipal Organists, Will Macfarlane.

For ticket information, click here .

Inteview:

Performance:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Entertainment
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Philip Sousa
Person
Florence Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merrill Auditorium#Municipal Organist#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy