Revised 2022 Lincoln Navigator Gains Hands-Free Tech and Fresh Exterior Design

By Tatiania Perry
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is debuting new hands-free highway driver-assistance features, more trim choices and a few exterior updates.

Buying CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Lincoln Navigator teased with Aviator-like headlights

The flagship of Lincoln's lineup is about to get a mild refresh. On Thursday, Ford's luxury division teased the 2022 Navigator in a short animation that shows updated headlights and new trim on the front fenders sporting "The Lincoln Motor Company" script. The updated 2022 Navigator has been spied on...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Navigator Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal

Over the last several months, Ford Authority has reported extensively on the forthcoming, refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator. We’ve seen numerous prototypes out driving around wearing various types of camouflage, but now, Lincoln has released a short video teasing the 2022 Navigator for the very first time, giving us our best look yet at the refreshed SUV.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Teased: 2022 Lincoln Navigator Is Getting A Fresh New Face

Cadillac set new standards for American luxury SUVs with the new 2021 Escalade, but Ford isn't going to sit back and let its chief rival steal all the spotlight. Last month, Ford was caught benchmarking the Escalade at its Dearborn Development Center, and it was clear why. The current-generation Lincoln...
CarsCarscoops

Lincoln Teases Updated 2022 Navigator Ahead Of August 18 Unveiling

Lincoln has dropped the first teaser of the 2022 Navigator that will be officially unveiled online on August 18, at 11 am EST. The video previews the front fascia of the new SUV and shows that it will receive a set of more stylish headlights complete with redesigned LED daytime running lights. The teaser also showcases the grille of the Navigator which appears to have been carried over from the outgoing model.
Home & GardenCNET

2022 Lincoln Navigator previews its new looks

It's time for the Lincoln Navigator's refresh, and on Thursday, the luxury brand issued a teaser for the updated 2022 model. We don't see a whole lot since the preview focuses on the 2022 Navigator's front fascia, but perhaps the car's updated looks will be exclusive to the front end.
Buying Carswardsauto.com

Lincoln Lavishes High-Tech Luxury on ’22 Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator was among the first of what is now a large group of luxury SUVs. It has evolved over the years, from what was originally a nicer Ford Expedition into a totally different beast. Though it’s still based on the Ford underneath, the Navigator brings ultra-luxury and an...
Carstecheblog.com

This Futuristic Lincoln Anniversary Concept Car was Designed by Students

It’s not uncommon for students to design vehicles for companies, but rarely do they get made into full-sized concepts, like the Lincoln “Anniversary”. This four-passenger vehicle leverages its digital technology to enable its passengers to connect the present as well as the past. In a short film featuring the vehicle, Julianne and Greg set out to revisit some favorite spots from their youth for their 30th anniversary from their youth. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Lincoln Navigator Updates Include New Look, ActiveGlide Hands-Free System

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is updated with a new look and added features. Lincoln's version of Ford's BlueCruise hands-free system, called ActiveGlide, debuts on this full-size luxury SUV. The 2022 Navigator will go on sale early next year. Lincoln is freshening up its biggest SUV, the Navigator. The 2022 model...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Lincoln Navigator gets improved style and new technology

Lincoln has revealed the 2022 Navigator SUV. The new Navigator continues on the path Lincoln has set with previous models for high-end craftsmanship along with lots of technology and thoughtful design elements. One of the key new technologies for the Navigator is Lincoln ActiveGlide, which is a hands-free driver-assist technology debuting on the new Navigator.
CarsTimes Union

Ford updates its cash-cow lincoln navigator, but skips electric power

Ford's Lincoln luxury division is updating the cash-cow Navigator SUV with hands-free driving technology and refreshing the styling. But the automaker isn't adding a feature it has been touting lately -- electric power. With new competition coming from the revived Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Lincoln is giving its flagship vehicle a...
CarsTruth About Cars

Mixed Bag: Lincoln Tweaks Navigator for 2022

Lincoln has refreshed the Navigator, giving both the standard and long-wheelbase SUV new features. While there have also been some changes made to the flagship vehicle’s design, the company is not straying far from what it already knows works. But that doesn’t mean everything is exactly as it should be.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lincoln Navigator First Look: Now Navigate Sans Hands

The Lincoln Navigator luxury SUV gets one step closer to becoming its very own, well, navigator as part of a thorough refresh for 2022. Credit the availability of the brand's ActiveGlide hands-free driver assist system. ActiveGlide is essentially a rebrand of Ford's BlueCruise, which the Blue Oval currently offers in...
CarsDetroit News

Lincoln debuts redesigned Navigator luxury SUV with bolder design, enhanced technology

Ford Motor Co.'s luxury Lincoln brand on Wednesday revealed a redesigned 2022 model of its Navigator SUV, featuring a bolder exterior, fresh interior themes, new amenities for second-row passengers and the introduction of the brand's hands-free driving system. "The confident, new look of Navigator and the introduction of advanced features...
TV Showsgmauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Navigator Debuts As Improved Cadillac Escalade Rival

The updated 2022 Lincoln Navigator has made its official debut and is ready to go head-to-head with the Cadillac Escalade. Lincoln has applied a number of minor styling changes to the Navigator for the 2022 model year, including an updated grille, new LED headlights and new three-dimensional taillights. The range-topping Black Label trim also gets a new two-segment grille design to help further differentiate it from the standard Navigator.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Debuts 2022 Lincoln Navigator with Lincoln ActiveGlide

The Navigator is an important vehicle for Lincoln: 33% of Lincoln customers who are shopping multiple brands buy a Navigator. You could call it the gateway Lincoln. Laura Clark, Navigator brand manager specified, “Navigator is our flagship for Lincoln…we are really extremely proud of this vehicle.” The 2021 model even won “Best 8-Passenger SUV.” As a result, Navigator sales rose 33% in 2021. But without a redesign since 2018, the SUV needed a refresh.
Carsautotrader.com

Updated 2022 Lincoln Navigator Adds Latest Driver-Assistance Tech

Forget which SUV is the better driver’s vehicle. When it comes to the 2022 Lincoln Navigator and its arch-rival, the Cadillac Escalade, it’s all about which one drives itself the best. Lincoln has added its ActiveGlide driver-assistance tech for the new model year, which allows for limited hands-off driving in...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Luxury SUV Comparison: Lincoln Navigator Vs. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The fifth-generation Lincoln Navigator premiered this week. It comes with the same engine as last year but gets a big tech update with the addition of ActiveGlide hands-free driving and Fire TV. It also got a gentle sheetmetal makeover and a few new colors. One of its obvious competitors is the also American-made Escalade, but we're more concerned with the new kid on the block. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

