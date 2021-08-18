Revised 2022 Lincoln Navigator Gains Hands-Free Tech and Fresh Exterior Design

It’s not uncommon for students to design vehicles for companies, but rarely do they get made into full-sized concepts, like the Lincoln “Anniversary”. This four-passenger vehicle leverages its digital technology to enable its passengers to connect the present as well as the past. In a short film featuring the vehicle, Julianne and Greg set out to revisit some favorite spots from their youth for their 30th anniversary from their youth. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.