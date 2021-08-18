Cancel
Lottery

Powerball Numbers For 08/18/21, Wednesday Jackpot was $274 Million

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Wednesday night's 08/18/21 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $274 million, with a cash option worth $197.7 million.

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Michigan StatePosted by
WKQI Channel 955

Check Your Tickets: Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan

A news release from the Michigan Lottery website said the player matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were 05-21-32-36-58. The winning ticket was purchased at the Quality Dairy in Lansing. The player with the winning ticket can collect their money by contacting the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division to schedule an appointment. They have one year from the drawing date to collect their winnings.
Lotterythewoodyshow.com

Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $166 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions will rollover on Tuesday (August 3) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $166 million drawing on Friday (July 30) night. The jackpot will now increase to $179 million ($129.5 million cash value) for Tuesday night's drawing. Results from Friday's Mega Millions game are listed...
Lotterywrnjradio.com

Powerball changes arrive August 23

NEW JERSEY – Starting Monday, August 23, Powerball is adding Mondays to the weekly draw schedule and a new way to play, Double Play!. Powerball will now be drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. With more drawings, players can expect the Powerball jackpots to climb faster, and see more cash prizes and jackpots awarded over time.
Virginia StatePosted by
UPI News

Virginia man wins a second $100,000 lottery jackpot with same numbers

July 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $100,000 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery drawing won the same amount again 16 months later using the same set of numbers. Bobby Johnson, of Chesapeake, told Virginia Lottery officials he was stunned to discover he had matched all five numbers in the June 22 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing, just 16 months after he won the same amount from the same game.
Lotteryfoxsanantonio.com

Cancelled flight leads to woman's million-dollar lottery win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - There are worse ways to wait! Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. “I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly," 51-year-old Angela...
LotteryPosted by
Seacoast Current

Tickets for a Third Powerball Drawing on Sale Sunday

Tickets went on sale Sunday for an additional Powerball drawing every Monday starting this week. Nothing about the game will change as players in 48 states will still pick five numbers from 1-69 plus a Powerball from 1-26. The extra drawing will result in jackpots that grow larger more quickly.
Maryland StatePosted by
UPI News

Last lottery ticket in the roll earns Maryland man $100,000

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said the split-second decision to buy the last scratch-off lottery ticket in a roll paid off when he scored a $100,000 jackpot. The 70-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials that he normally buys only one ticket at a time in the evening, and he decided upon a $10 scratch-off when he visited Wheaton Winery in Silver Spring.
Florida StateClick10.com

Florida man wins lottery doing back-to-school shopping for daughter

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man’s hunt for the perfect backpack for his daughter led to a nearly $1 million payout. Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, hit for the million on the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game when he bought a ticket in a different neighborhood than usual.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Lottery drawing comes up 8-8-8 and 11,926 tickets win top prize

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said a single drawing ended up with 11,926 top prize winners when the numbers came up 8-8-8. The North Carolina Education Lottery said the Saturday night Carolina Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 8-8-8, and the combination proved to be a popular one with players, resulting in 11,926 tickets earning a top prize.
San Francisco, CANBC Bay Area

Pair of Seven-Figure Winning Lottery Scratchers Sold in Bay Area

A pair of lucky Bay Area lottery players were among a half-dozen in Northern California to take home seven-figure cash winnings on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Vince Valencia won a $2 million jackpot on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket he bought at CVS Pharmacy at 1204...

