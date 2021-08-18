Florida School Board Defies DeSantis, Extends Mask Mandate for 2 Months
Florida's Board of Education unanimously voted to consider penalties for schools that go against Gov. Ron Desantis' executive order issued July 30.www.newsweek.com
