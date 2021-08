The worst of the lockdowns and business closures are probably over — but you may want to think twice before you go on that post-Covid shopping spree. The Delta variant has proven that the pandemic is still raging, bringing a new wave of financial uncertainty along with it. Many people have spent the pandemic paying down debt — recent Federal Reserve data shows that Americans shed an estimated $123 billion in revolving debt last year — which means at least a few lucky folks have some extra money on hand. And after a year and a half of battening down the hatches, the temptation to impulse spend is strong.