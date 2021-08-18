Texas school district requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code
PARIS, Texas (WVLT) - A Texas school district has decided to require its students to wear masks as part of its new dress code. According to a report from Texoma CBS affiliate KXII, Paris Schools Board of Trustees has made the call to require masks when school starts on Thursday. An emergency board meeting was called Tuesday morning and started with a public hearing about masks in school from people for and against requiring them, KXII reports.www.wvlt.tv
