Dalton supports Bears fans' excitement for Fields, but makes it clear 'right now, it's my time'

Andy Dalton came to Chicago to start at quarterback, but it was never going to be completely comfortable for him. The Bears knew they needed a long-term option at quarterback following the failure of the Mitchell Trubisky experiment, leading to their selection of Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft. Fields fell behind three other QBs, with the chief concern being his processing speed at the college level. Too often, Fields held onto the ball too long, leading some to believe he might take a while to acclimate to the pro game.