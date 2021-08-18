Cancel
‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Are Buying Casa Bonita, but for What?

By Rachel P. Kreiter
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 13 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sat down with two middle-aged dads in an 11-minute livestream to celebrate the 24th season of the primetime cartoon South Park, which Polis characterized as covering “the good, the bad, and the ugly about Colorado, about America, really, about ourselves.” Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, doing their best in khakis and flip-flops and a backward baseball cap, respectively, were raised in Colorado, and their show is set in Park County, theoretically about 100 miles from Denver. During the conversation, Parker and Stone confirmed to the governor reports that they were buying Casa Bonita, a 50-year Denver mainstay described on their show as “the Disneyland of Mexican restaurants.”

