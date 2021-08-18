Tua Not Concerned With Lack Of Reps To Parker and Fuller
The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons had the first of two joint practices before their preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami remained without two of their frontline wide receivers, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't too worried about the lack of practice reps with the veteran wideouts "I don't think it is a concern. For me, the most important thing is their health. It give a lot of opportunity to the other guys...I don't think it's a concern at all," said Tagovailoa after practice.www.audacy.com
