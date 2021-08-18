Parker Derby enters 12th year
It was near perfect weather for the 12th annual Parker youth fishing derby, which took place last Saturday, August 14 at the Parker baseball fields. Youngsters signed up at noon with just over 20 kids participating after taking 2020 off due to covid and moving the date back due to the ongoing drought. The derby has grown by leaps and bounds since it was brought to life 12 years ago, having 12 participants the first year. Many changes have taken place over the years, and the 2021 version was no different, with newer and better prizes awarded.thenewera-online.com
