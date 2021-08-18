Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Real Reason Winona Ryder Doesn't Have Children

By Linda Shi
nickiswift.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Hollywood and fame comes the surprising amount of entitlement the public thinks it has on your life at large. This intense sense of curiosity turns especially problematic when it begins to invade and threaten your loved ones' safety. For example, celebs who have started families are often followed around by paparazzi who stalk their young children for the perfect snapshot to sell, an issue with blurry boundaries that has been brought to light by stars from Blake Lively to Gigi Hadid.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Stranger Things#Popsugar#Telegraph#The Sydney Morning Herald#The New York Times#Honey#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stars Who Don’t Like to Shower Regularly: Celebrities Who Have Admitted They Don’t Bathe Every Day

We can always count on celebrities to look clean-cut and polished when they make public appearances, but believe it or not, some of them have rather sparse bathing habits. Case in point? Stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Brad Pitt have admitted to going days without a shower, as well as Ashton Kutcher, who revealed he only washes certain body parts.
Posted by
Club 93.7

11 TikTokers Who Look Exactly Like Celebrities

Social media has become a doorway to discovery for regular people who just so happen to bear an uncanny resemblance to some of our favorite celebrities. And nowhere is that more true than on TikTok. Thanks to the mega-popular app's penchant for challenges, lip-syncing and a constant onslaught of meme...
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with surprising admission

Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans in a recent interview with InStyle magazine when the Friends star admitted that she'd cut people out of her life because of their views on the COVID-19 vaccination. When asked about the TV shows that she had on during the pandemic, Jennifer said it was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Josh Brolin's Daughter Eden, Who's Already a TV Star

Josh Brolin made his onscreen debut playing Brand in the '80s coming-of-age classic The Goonies when he was just 17. He's gone on to a career of playing mostly tough guys in major films, including No Country for Old Men, Sicario, and the Deadpool movies. The 53-year-old actor also received an Oscar nomination for 2008's Milk. Josh caught the performing bug from his father, James Brolin, who's still acting at the age of 81. Now, Josh's daughter Eden Brolin is keeping the family legacy alive. In fact, the 28-year-old started acting professionally when she was in her teens, around the same age that her father did. Today, she's been in the business for 13 years and is already making her mark on TV. To hear more about Josh Brolin's daughter, her career, and her acting family, read on.
TV & VideosHelloGiggles

Jennifer Aniston Will Probably Never Stop Gushing Over Her Time on 'Friends'

If the Friends reunion special taught us anything, it's that the six main cast members didn't take one second of the experience for granted. Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on the '90s sitcom, recently sat down with InStyle to talk more about her 10-season run on the show, which she described as "a unicorn of an experience."
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...

Comments / 0

Community Policy