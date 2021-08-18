The Real Reason Winona Ryder Doesn't Have Children

Josh Brolin made his onscreen debut playing Brand in the '80s coming-of-age classic The Goonies when he was just 17. He's gone on to a career of playing mostly tough guys in major films, including No Country for Old Men, Sicario, and the Deadpool movies. The 53-year-old actor also received an Oscar nomination for 2008's Milk. Josh caught the performing bug from his father, James Brolin, who's still acting at the age of 81. Now, Josh's daughter Eden Brolin is keeping the family legacy alive. In fact, the 28-year-old started acting professionally when she was in her teens, around the same age that her father did. Today, she's been in the business for 13 years and is already making her mark on TV. To hear more about Josh Brolin's daughter, her career, and her acting family, read on.