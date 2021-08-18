America has abandoned the women of Afghanistan
(CNN) — The United States has utterly betrayed Afghan women and girls. As the Americans leave Afghanistan, Afghan forces collapse and the Taliban again grab power, the United States is looking at more than $2 trillion spent on two decades of war that killed 47,000 Afghan civilians, 69,000 Afghan military and police, and nearly 6,300 Americans, according to the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, and asking: What was it for?www.cnn.com
Comments / 3