Northwestern women’s soccer season preview
Though a season sitting at around .500 may not seem like an accomplishment, it is a much needed improvement for this Northwestern women’s soccer team — an improvement that could act as a meaningful transition into their first full season in two years. After a disappointing 2019 season in which the ‘Cats lost or tied 13 of their 18 games, several bright spots arose during the modified 2020 season and are a reason to expect success in the future for this team. Northwestern’s three leading goal scorers in Regan Steigleder, Olivia Stone and Aurea Martin all return this fall as head coach Michael Moynihan seeks a second Big Ten regular season championship and 14th NCAA tournament berth.www.insidenu.com
