Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

US: Housing Starts Retreat in July, But Trend Remains Healthy

By TD Bank Financial Group
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing starts fell 7% (or 116k) to 1.53 million units (annualized) in July. The headline number came in below expectations, which called for a more moderate pullback to 1.61 million. Upward revisions to the prior two months added 55k to the overall tally. Starts in the single-family segment fell 4.5%...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Starts#Housing Market#Urban Living#Labor Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Fairly Steady, But Volatility Could Increase

After a sharp increase to start the year and significant improvements between April and mid July, mortgage rates have been fairly flat for more than a month. That's definitely not a bad thing considering how close they are to all-time lows with best-case 30yr fixed scenarios still under 3.0%. Change...
Real EstateUS News and World Report

New Home Sales Rose 1% in July as Prices Continued Upward

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July, following an unexpected drop in June, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was 708,000, up from a revised 701,000 in June. Economists had forecast a pace of 699,000. Prices, meanwhile, continued on an upward trend,...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Supply Grew in July, Attracting More Buyers

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Housing Market Trending Toward ‘Typical’

In further signs of a slightly cooling market, the share of homes with price drops has now passed the 5% mark, according to a Redfin report. The research team there reports that this is the highest level this metric has reached since 2019. This time of year, the price drop level typically remains flat, however Redfin reports it is climbing.
Real EstateCNN

The US housing market is starting to cool off -- a bit

(CNN) — The housing market is showing signs of cooling off. Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were up 2% in July from the month before, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates hover under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week remaining under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86% for the week ending Aug. 19 — down modestly from 2.87% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%.
Real EstateMarshall Independent

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Existing Home Sales Back on the Rise as Inventories Improve

Existing homes sales posted the second consecutive increase in July after breaking out of a slump in June that had endured for four months. The National Association of Realtors®, (NAR) said sales of pre-owned single-family houses, town houses, condominiums, and cooperative apartments rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units in July, a 2.0 percent increase from the June rate of 5.87 million and 1.5 percent higher than the pace in July 2020.
Real Estaterealtor.com

July Existing Home Sales Up 2.0% as Buyers See Some Relief from Tight Supply

July 2021 Existing Home Sales: What Happened This Month:. Existing home sales rose 2.0% in July, coming in at a pace of 5.99 million home sales, 1.5% higher than one year ago. Sales were higher in all regions except the Northeast where they were flat in July and mixed from a year ago across the four regions, with the Northeast seeing the biggest increase. While inventory remains at a historically low level for this time of year, months supply improved slightly to 2.6 months, reaching the highest level since September 2020 and signaling a buyer-friendly shift in what is still a hot seller’s market. The median home price grew 17.8% from one year ago to $359,900, and was up by double-digits in all four regions. However, in a sign of normalizing patterns, the median sales price eased slightly from June to July in the US and all regions except the West, as it typically does this time of year.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight

The National Association of Realtors reported 5.99 million home sales for July, which was an excellent beat of estimates and a dagger into the hearts of the 2021 housing crash crew. Mother demographics and low mortgage rates, two things that have been transparent to human beings for a long time, are powerful economic forces. Both together make it very difficult for an epic housing crash in sales to happen, especially when the years 2008-2019 had the weakest housing recovery ever.
Real Estatempamag.com

How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential

The market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.
Real EstateInman.com

Existing-home sales rise for second consecutive month in July

Existing-home sales rose 2 percent on a seasonally adjusted annual basis from the previous month in July 2021, marking the second consecutive month in which sales increased, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Total existing-home sales of single-family homes, townhomes, condos and co-ops hit a rate of 5.99 million, up 1.5 percent from 5.90 million in July 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy