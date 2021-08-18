Fall Guys’ extra reward systems have gotten a little bit silly

The sincerity with which developer Kitfox Games enters into Boyfriend Dungeon is contagious. It’d otherwise be easy to write the game off as a joke, a concept that’s wacky just to be wacky. I mean, it’s a dating simulator in which you date people that can turn into weapons, which can then be used to fight through monstrous dungeons. But it’s a concept that’s executed in earnest, with thoughtfulness and care grounding the otherwise implausible world. It was easy to just go with it. So yeah, the game is about dating people that you’ll also use as weapons to fight your insecurities. What of it?