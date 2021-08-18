Fall Guys’ extra reward systems have gotten a little bit silly
I recently sat down with some friends and fired up Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the silly party game starring hapless beans and dangerous obstacle courses. It was my first time with the game in months, and I had an excellent time, but after my first round I was struck with a barrage of currencies, numbers, and achievements that felt like a horde of Vegas slot machines. It made me question how I feel about the entire game.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0