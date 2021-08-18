Cancel
Stocks

Asian Equities Higher Despite Concerns

By MarketPulse
 7 days ago

Asian equities are higher across the board this morning, despite a sombre finish by Wall Street. Growth fears and delta-variants finally saw Wall Street’s multi-day run higher, come to an end overnight. The S&P 500 fell by 0.70%, the Nasdaq slumped by 0.93%, and the Dow Jones retreated by 0.79% as a wave of risk aversion swept equity markets and other asset classes. Aftermarket futures on all three have risen modestly, with Asia today, climbing by around 0.10%.

