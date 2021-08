Soccer world reacts to Puma’s kit launch

Third kits for the new season have been dropping en masse this week as clubs across Europe complete their matchday wardrobes for the 2021-22 season. Rather than release its latest jerseys one club at a time, Puma instead opted for a 10-pronged launch on Wednesday which saw new third alternate shirts introduced for the likes of Manchester City, AC Milan, Valencia, Borussia Monchengladbach and Marseille. That approach was logical, as Puma released an entire collection of kits based on the exact same template.