What happens when the definition of success suddenly changes? Two siblings are learning what it means to move on from prominence in “The Other Two.” The comedy series returns for a second season, and this time another character is finding her chance at fame. Now a popular talk show host, Pat’s own rise to stardom is challenging how an entire family feels about being in the spotlight. Alterations to “The Other Two” don’t just stop with storylines. Originally airing on Comedy Central during its first season, the show is now a part of HBO Max.