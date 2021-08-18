Max Greenfield to Host MPTF’s 2021 NextGen Summer Party

“The Neighborhood” and “New Girl” star Max Greenfield will emcee MPTF ’s 2021 NextGen Summer Party, a poolside event benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of supporting working and retired members of the entertainment community.

MPTF’s NextGen Board will hold the open-air party on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Proof of vaccination will be checked at the door, and all CDC and County of Los Angeles health guidelines will be followed.

The event beings at 6 p.m. with a VIP cocktail hour, followed by the main event hosted by Greenfield. The party goes from 7-11 p.m. and will feature a special performance by Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors, remarks from Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos (who also serves as Chairman of MPTF’s Board of Directors) and a set from DJ Julia Sandstrom.

“Over the past 18 months, MPTF has tripled the number of community members — many of them our industry peers — it has assisted with financial relief, living expenses, social services and so much more,” said Warner Bros.’ Cate Adams and Walt Disney Company’s Jeffrey R. Epstein, who are NextGen co-chairs. “We are incredibly excited to celebrate MPTF’s remarkable work over the past century, and as NextGen board members, see it into the future.”

The NextGen Summer Party host committee includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Logan Browning, Ross Butler, Fortune Feimster, Jason George, Daniel Gillies, Olivia Holt, London Hughes, Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Jessica Rothe, Sara Rue, Nico Santos, Zeke Smith and Ramona Young, among others.

The NextGen Summer Party is supported by presenting sponsors Google Assistant, Maker’s Mark Bourbon — where the brand’s bourbon diplomat Phil Olson will lead a whisky tasting — and PRG.

Ticket prices for the benefit start at $175, and are available now . For additional information about MPTF NextGen, visit https://mptf.com/nextgen/.