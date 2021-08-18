Cancel
Delta variant may derail economic recovery

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

video.foxbusiness.com

Related
MarketsFOXBusiness

Expect market ‘fireworks’ in weeks ahead: Expert

BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Delta, Hiring Frustrations, Supply Chain Crisis Have Economic Recovery Stuck In Reverse

The U.S. economic recovery is sputtering due to a trio of headwinds, with no sure way of turning it around. Economic data firm IHS Markit's U.S. Composite PMI Output Index for the month of August sank to 55.4, its lowest level since December and well off the 59.9 measured in July, Reuters reports. The index tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, which combine to account for over three-quarters of the U.S. economy.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The delta variant may create the ‘final wave’ in U.S., expert says

The current surge of coronavirus from the delta variant might be the final wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday. Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC that he believes the delta variant surge will be the final big wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Businessactionforex.com

The Sharp Increasse In Delta Cases Worldwide Is Negatively Affeccting The Global Economic Recovery

US jobless claims fell to a pre-pandemic low of 348,000 (previously 377,000), indicating a recovery in the labor market. On the one hand, this is very good for the economy and the dollar index. On the other hand, the labor market recovery can influence the Federal Reserve, so it will begin to reduce the QE program, triggering massive sales in the financial markets. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading without a single dynamic. Index Dow Jones decreased by 0.19%, S&P 500 added 0.13% and NASDAQ added 0.11%. The FOMC minutes indicate that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting the QE program at any time, but analysts tend to think it will happen between September 22, 2021, and January 1, 2022. Investors are likely to be very cautious all this time, so the growth potential of indexes will be limited.
BusinessDaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: More signs of economic recovery

A hiring crunch for businesses trying to find workers in this post-pandemic recovery is causing plenty of headaches, but it’s not the whole story of our economy. A key measure of how business leaders in Massachusetts feel about their prospects has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and is nudging higher. Associated...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

American, Southwest airlines begin Afghanistan evacuation efforts Monday

American and Southwest airlines deployed some of their fleet Monday to aid in the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Kabul. American is allocating three of its wide-body aircraft to "military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe" to help with the accelerate the evacuation before month's end, an airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
LawFOXBusiness

T-Mobile hit with class-action lawsuits over data breach

T-Mobile has been hit with a pair of class-action lawsuits in Washington federal court as the number of current and former customers impacted by a cyberattack against the telecommunications giant grows. One of the lawsuits, Espanoza v. T-Mobile USA, accuses T-Mobile of putting plaintiffs and class-action members at "considerable risk"...

