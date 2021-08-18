Cancel
6 takeaways from Eagles vs. Patriots practices

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say they were a success would be an understatement. In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks go over six takeaways the team's joint practices with the New England Patriots. Plus, they preview the team's preseason game on Thursday night and start to look ahead to final roster cuts.

NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Surprise! Carson Wentz is back at Colts practice!

Two weeks ago, it looked like Carson Wentz was going to be out a significant portion of time and, potentially costing the Eagles a first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Two weeks later, Indy’s new signal-caller is back and appears ready to resume his duties as the team’s starting QB.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.” High praise. He and Hurts will make for some very entertaining watches. Of course, the evaluation of the quarterback will continue. I wouldn’t anticipate any proclamations just yet. Philly’s aggressive general manager Howie Roseman is always up for a blockbuster should there be a trade to be made for a proven young starter — which seems a stretch at this point. But Hurts is displaying more than sufficient promise to indicate he can win games at this level, and is clearly their best option. [BLG Note: Allen had 105 targets for 71 recs, 1046 yards, and 8 TDs as a rookie when Sirianni was a Chargers offensive quality control coach.]
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles-Patriots joint practice recap: Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins go deep | 5 takeaways on Nick Sirianni’s offense vs. Bill Belichick’s defense

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were on the NovaCare Complex fields Mondy, going against the New England Patriots during their first of two joint practices. Both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up in “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to observe both sides of the field. Franklin watched the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense, and Kaye observed the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense.
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Patriots-Eagles takeaways: Has Cam Newton secured the starting quarterback job?

Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their starting quarterback, most of their star defensive players or most of their starters on Thursday night. However, you have to be thrilled with how the Patriots performed in their second preseason game of the summer. The Patriots clearly had more talent – and...
NFLmiamistudent.net

RedHawks in the NFL

Six former Miami RedHawks football players entered training camp on an NFL roster. Here’s a list of who they are and how they got there. During his time as an offensive tackle at Miami, Doyle led the way for a solid RedHawk o-line for three years. He played right tackle in 2018, then switched over to left tackle in 2019. Doyle earned First Team All-MAC honors in 2019 and 2020.
NFLPosted by
101.9 The Rock

The Patriots vs The Eagles, Thursday, August 19, 2021

The New England Patriots head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in preseason football, Thursday, August 19, 2021. Listen to all the action on 101.9 The Rock. The pregame starts at 4:30 p.m. hosted by Marc Bertrand. Along with Chris Gasper, Bertrand will take you through the matchup as well as give updates on the team. Marc has been hosting the pregame for seven seasons and knows his stuff.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles linebackers have strong day in joint practice with Patriots, a welcome change from years past

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles had an above-average linebacker group, they won the Super Bowl. Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton aren't exactly at the measure of Jordan Hicks and Mychal Kendricks, but the duo are showcasing a level of play the Eagles haven't seen from their linebackers in years. The first of the two-day joint practices with the New England Patriots was a strong indicator of the potential of those two in Jonathan Gannon's defense.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Patriots-Eagles joint practice recap: Eric Wilson makes splash play in team drills; N’Keal Harry owns secondary | 6 takeaways on Jonathan Gannon’s defense vs. Josh McDaniels’ offense

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots on Monday during their first of two joint practices at the NovaCare Complex. Both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up into “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to get observations on both sides of the field. Kaye monitored the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense and Franklin viewed the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles-Patriots joint practice recap: Jalen Hurts, offense up-and-down against Bill Belichick’s defense, DeVonta Smith returns | 5 takeaways

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were on the NovaCare Complex fields once again Tuesday, facing off against the New England Patriots during the second of two joint practices. Once again, both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up in “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to observe both sides of the field. Franklin watched the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense, and Kaye observed the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama players reunite at Patriots/Eagles joint practices

Much of the National Football League is filled with players from the University of Alabama. During Monday’s joint practice between the Patriots and Eagles, a few athletes from the Crimson Tide reunited for a photo. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones, and Damien Harris were in the picture....

