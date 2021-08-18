Cancel
Auburn, AL

Moultry's last shot: 'T.D. knows he has to step up'

By Nathan King
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Alabama — It's not a make-or-break season for T.D. Moultry. There's nothing to break; there's nothing left to lose. This is his last ride with the Tigers. The former top-100 recruit has been a preseason hype magnet for at least the past two years. Since the conclusion of his sophomore season, however, Moultry's production — and usage, for that matter — along Auburn's defensive front has dipped. Still, he decided to return for a super-senior season in 2021.

