Rod “Grizz” Garrison
Rodney Allen Garrison was born on Nov. 2, 1947, at Urbana, Mo., to Bert and Edna (Sneller) Garrison. In Rock Rapids, Iowa, he grew up where he attended school and graduated from Southern State Teachers College in Springfield with football and track scholarships. He taught and coached at three different schools before accepting the line coach position at O’Gorman High School, which he held for 22 years. In addition to that, he took the head girl’s golf coaching duties for 31 years and amassed 12 state team titles. Later he added duties as coach of the boy’s golf team and in 12 years led them to five state team titles.thenewera-online.com
Comments / 0