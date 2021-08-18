Kevin Leber
Kevin Leber, 58 of Parker, passed away on August 11, 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christina Burial will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Christina’s Catholic Church, Parker. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the church with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00PM. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.thenewera-online.com
Comments / 0