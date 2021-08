Waco’s hospitals are again seeing their traditional intensive care units fill up and their staffs stretched thin amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Eight more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19 in the past four days, including a 24-year-old woman who died Tuesday, and 163 new cases were reported Thursday, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Medical Center had 51 patients in their ICUs, down from 54 on Wednesday and leaving just three ICU beds available between them, though the facilities have surge plans that allow them to add ICU-level beds outside their traditional ICUs if needed. They had a combined 117 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.