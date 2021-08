Television has always been about relationships — those depicted on screen and the ones between the series and the viewers. As characters debate whether to trust one another before venturing into whatever premise the plot sets forth, those watching at home have to decide if it’s worth their time (and, sometimes, money) to follow such journeys. So, it’s fitting that several of this year’s Emmy-contending lead actors play characters who are either deciding if they can trust their spouses or are trying to convince their partners that they are good people. Paul Bettany’s vibranium-made synthezoid from Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” Regé-Jean Page’s Duke...