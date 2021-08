I'm feeling some kind of way. There was a greek picnic in Tuscaloosa and I missed the event!. Lately, I've been doing my best to keep up with my frat brothers and other NPHC greeks in West Alabama. A few weeks ago, I attended the Alabama Greek Picnic over in Birmingham. IT was an amazing time. The weekend was packed with events and the picnic was a beautiful sight to see. So many different greek organizations came together to have fun. If only there was something like that in Tuscaloosa......